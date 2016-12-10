Newcastle's DeAndre Yedlin has his say on the 'cheap shots' aimed at Bob Bradley

DeAndre Yedlin has backed compatriot Bob Bradley to prove he can manage in England.

Bradley, appointed Swansea City manager in October, this week hit out at "cheap shots" aimed at him over his American accent.

With the club propping up the Premier League table, the experienced coach is already under pressure at the Liberty Stadium.

Seattle-born Yedlin – who has played with Bradley's son Michael at international level – says he has not encountered any problems in England because of his accent.

And the 23-year-old, signed from Tottenham Hotspur in the summer, feels Bradley can bring his experience to bear at Swansea, who take on Sunderland this afternoon.

"Luckily for me, everyone has welcomed me with open arms," said Yedlin, speaking ahead of this afternoon's Championship home game against Birmingham City.

"But, coming over as an American sometimes, the stereotype is that we American maybe are not so good at soccer and don't know anything about the game.

"But when I was growing up Bob Bradley was the national manager, so I could see what he could do. He did great things with the US team.

"I think he's a great coach. I'm sure he can help Swansea out of their current position.

"He's come in to a very tough position.

"Anyone who comes in to that position would find it tough. It's going to take time.

"Obviously, I support him. He is a fellow American. I hope he does well. I played with his son Michael, so I know him a little bit."

