Newcastle’s enquiry for Joe Hart is knocked back

Florian Lejeune is set to finally complete a move to Newcastle United – but a loan enquiry for Joe Hart has been knocked back.

Eibar defender Lejeune underwent a medical on Tyneside last night after the two clubs agreed the structure of an £8.8million deal over the weekend.

Lejeune has spent the past year at the La Liga club after joining from Manchester City.

The 26-year-old become Newcastle’s second summer signing after winger Christian Atsu, who joined from Chelsea in May.

Eibar had wanted United to pay the entire fee up front, while Newcastle were looking to pay in instalments.

The move is expected to be completed today.

Newcastle manager Rafa Benitez is also looking to sign a goalkeeper in the summer transfer window.

The club enquired about taking Man City’s Hart on loan.

However, they were told that the 30-year-old – who spent last season at Torino – was not available for loan.

Hart’s wages are likely to put off most, if not all, prospective buyers, and City’s stance on a loan could yet change before the transfer window closes.

Meanwhile, United manager Rafa Benitez welcomed his players back for the start of pre-season training yesterday.

Striker Dwight Gayle said: “It’s been a long break for a lot of the boys.

“Last season was hectic and there were loads of games, so the break was needed and it was good to get a rest in.

“Now though we’re firing and ready to go.”