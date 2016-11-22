Newcastle's Rolando Aarons posts upbeat message after undergoing surgery

Rolando Aarons has undergone surgery on the cruciate ligament he ruptured at Newcastle United.

The winger was ruled out of the season after suffering the injury in training last week.

And Aarons says he is now "on the road to recovery" after going under the knife.

The 21-year-old said on Twitter: "Successful operation yesterday. Now on the road to recovery."

Aarons issued an emotional message to fans after suffering the injury.

He said: “I have worked my whole life to be able to live my dream as a professional footballer, and I’ve come too far to quit.

“God willing, next time I step onto St James's Park to represent this special club we will back where we belong!"