Newcastle skipper Lascelles salutes noisy fans

Jamaal Lascelles says Newcastle United’s players will NEVER take for granted the backing they get from the club’s fans.

Rafa Benitez’s side are looking to put three successive defeats behind them when they take on Birmingham City at St James’s Park on Saturday.

The Championship leaders are expecting another 50,000-plus crowd for the Championship fixture, despite being beaten in their last home outing against Blackburn Rovers late last month.

That loss was followed by frustrasting defeats to Hull City and Nottingham Forest in the EFL Cup and league respectively.

United fans quickly bought up the ticket allocations for the games at the KCOM Stadium and the City Ground, and there will be another large following at the DW Stadium for the match against Wigan Athletic on Wednesday.

Newcastle captain Lascelles said: “Every away game, we get the same sort of reaction from the crowd.

“They’re unbelievable. It does have a massive impact on us as players. We can hear it. Credit to them.

“We’re really thankful, and we’ll always give our all on the pitch.

“Either way, 6,000 or 2,000 – they’re still loud.

“They keep singing. We can’t fault our fans. All we can do is keep putting in performances for them.”

Lascelles scored the late own goal which saw United beaten on an extraordinary night at the City Ground.

Newcastle, down to nine men for the second half following the dismissals of Jonjo Shelvey and Paul Dummett, came within minutes of claiming what would have been a remarkable point.

Shelvey and Dummett this week had their suspensions overturned on appeal by the Football Association.

Birmingham manager Gary Rowett felt that it was right that the red cards were rescinded – even though he would rather Shelvey and Dummett weren’t available to face his team.

“I am being really brutally honest, I don’t think either of those decisions were the right decisions on the day,” said Rowett.

“I think (Shelvey) was very unlucky to get sent off. I couldn’t see much in the incident. I think that probably Jonjo’s reputation in that sense has probably made the decision happen, which in unfair.

“He is an excellent footballer, and I also felt the Dummett one was not a penalty either.

“Yes, I would have loved those to players to have not been available for Newcastle, but I think, justice-wise, they should be playing.”