Newcastle striker Dwight Gayle explains his gesture towards Leeds fans

Dwight Gayle has revealed why he didn’t celebrate his second goal at Elland Road – and explained his gesture towards Leeds United fans.

Gayle netted both Newcastle United goals in last weekend’s 2-0 win at Elland Road.

The 26-year-old, the Championship’s leading scorer with 13 goals, ran behind Robert Green’s goal and put his finger to his lips after opening the scoring.

Referee Graham Scott told Gayle he would be booked if he again antagonised the home support.

And Gayle, hoping to help Newcastle to a 10th successive win in all competitions against Blackburn Rovers this afternoon, stood still after netting in the second half.

“The celebrations just come naturally, really,” said Gayle, signed from Crystal Palace for £10million in the summer.

“It’s a bit of a crazy feeling when you score, and after the first one, the referee told me not to celebrate the second one so I took it a bit literally and didn’t celebrate at all.

“The referee told me I would be booked if I celebrated and antagonised the fans.”

A Leeds fan threw an asthma inhaler towards Gayle, who gestured that it had come close to hitting him.

Some Leeds fans felt Gayle was suggesting that Leeds was a small club.

But Gayle said: “I didn’t celebrate, and one of them tried chucking an asthma inhaler at me.

“I held up my fingers to say ‘you were that close to hitting me’.

“But Newcastle and Leeds fans have swerved it into something else. I’ll celebrate if I score (against Blackburn).”