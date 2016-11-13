Newcastle striker gets late leveller for Serbia against Wales

Newcastle United striker Aleksandar Mitrovic scored a late equaliser to earn Serbia a draw against Wales in their 2018 World Cup qualifier.

He struck five minutes from time in the Group D game in Cardiff last night, cancelling out Gareth Bale's first-half effort.

The 1-1 draw leaves Wales four points adrift of the new group leaders, Republic of Ireland, ahead of their visit to Dublin next March.

Wales also remain two points behind second-placed Serbia after their third straight draw in qualifying.