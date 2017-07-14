Newcastle to go back in for Norwich City winger

Newcastle United will test Norwich City’s resolve to hold on to Jacob Murphy, by making an improved bid for the winger.

Newcastle have already had an £8million offer for Murphy rejected by the Championship club.

The 22-year-old, who who scored two goals against Rafa Benitez’s side last season, is understood to be keen on a move to St James’s Park.

Murphy’s representatives are reportedly met with Norwich yesterday in an attempt to push for a move to Newcastle.

Norwich value the 22-year-old – who has not yet played in the Premier League – at closer to £16million. But the two clubs could come to a compromise over the coming days.

Magpie manager Benitez, frustrated that the club has only signed two players so far this summer, is pushing for a transfer breakthrough. Speaking earlier this week, Benitez said: “We know where we are.

“It’s not ideal, because everybody wants to see a lot of players signed already.

“But we have to keep working and trying to find the players we want. Hopefully, we can do it.”

The developments with Murphy came as it emerged that out-of-contract forward Yoan Gouffran has held talks with Turkish club Goztepe SK, despite being offered a new one-year deal at St James’s Park.

Mehmet Sepil, Goztepe’s chairman, has claimed that a deal is close with the 31-year-old, who was a regular for the Magpies in the Championship last season.

Meanwhile, Manchester City keeper Joe Hart is set to join West Ham on loan with a view to a permanent move, dashing Newcastle’s hopes of a loan deal.

Tonight, Newcastle are away to Hearts, who are managed by Ian Cathro, who was a coach under Benitez at St James’s Park until midway through last season. Cathro said: “It is important that we all know that this game is a real test.

“On a personal level, it will be a nice moment having worked and prepared a team to play against a team of Rafa’s. I put more value on things like that and conversations from people who come from that level of the game than from other people who don’t as you can imagine, so it will be a pleasant moment.”