Newcastle United boss Benitez 'can be the making of Mitrovic'

Newcastle United manager Rafael Benitez could be the making of Aleksandar Mitrovic, says his international captain.

The 22-year-old scored a late equaliser for Serbia to give them a 1-1 draw against Wales in Cardiff last night.

The point keeps them second in World Cup qualifying Group D, behind new leaders Republic of Ireland.

Serbia skipper Branislav Ivanovic was delighted with the draw, which maintained their unbeaten record in the group.

The Chelsea defender praised Newcastle striker Mitrovic for his late leveller.

And he feels the big striker has the right manager in Benitez for his career to develop.

"He can improve a lot and we hope so, because as a country we need that leader up front," Ivanovic said.

"He has a great manager who is good with young talent. He can learn every day, he just needs to be strong."