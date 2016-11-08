Newcastle United's Jonjo Shelvey slapped with FA misconduct charge

Newcastle United midfielder Jonjo Shelvey has been charged with misconduct by the Football Association.

The Magpies midfielder's charge is in reference to an incident which occurred in the closing stages of United's Sky Bet Championship game against Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday, September 17.

Shelvey has until November 16 to respond to the charge.



A club statement read: "It is alleged that in or around the 87th minute of the fixture, he used abusive and/or insulting words towards a Wolves player.



"It is further alleged that this breach of Rule E3(1) is an "Aggravated Breach" as defined in Rule E3(2), as it included reference to ethnic origin and/or race and/or nationality."

The Express & Star are reporting that incident refers to an alleged racial insult towards Romain Saiss, who was making his debut in the 2-0 Wolves win.

They understand that a team mate of Saiss' reported the alleged insult, with the Moroccan midfielder's grasp of English being limited.

A report of the incident was then passed on to officials by Wolves at the end of the match.

Shelvey has been one of the stand out performers in Rafa Benitez's side's climb to the top of the Championship table this season.

If found guilty of the serious offence he could face a lengthy ban.