Rafa Benitez pinpoints one of his biggest challenges at Newcastle

Rafa Benitez says one of his biggest challenges at Newcastle United this season will be keeping his squad happy.

Benitez’s side are second in the Championship ahead of Saturday’s home game against Wolverhampton Wanderers after Tuesday night’s 6-0 win over

And the club’s manager, mindful of the toll the 46-game Championship will take on his players, is ready to change a winning team for the game.

Benitez is could recall leading scorer Dwight Gayle to his starting XI, even though Aleksandar Mitrovic and Ayoze Perez both scored at Loftus Road.

“Mitrovic did well, but so did Ayoze around him and the wingers and defenders,” said Benitez.

“The goalkeeper (Matz Sels) did well too, and everybody who came off the bench.

“Everybody is pushing, and to have this problem of Mitrovic, Ayoze, Gayle or (Daryl) Murphy is a good problem every game.”

But Benitez added: “It is not easy to keep everybody happy.

“Hopefully, we continue winning, and if we have to change players, they will understand it is for the good for the team.”