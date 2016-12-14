Rafa Benitez reacts to speculation linking him with West Ham

Rafa Benitez says he’s STAYING at Newcastle United.

The club’s manager was this week linked with West Ham United, whose manager, Slaven Bilic, is under pressure.

I am giving you my answer – I don’t see any big changes at the club in January. Rafa Benitez

Benitez held talks with West Ham before taking charge of Real Madrid last year.

United’s manager has been touted as a potential successor to Bilic, whose side are a point above the Premier League relegation zone.

However, there has been no contact from West Ham.

And Benitez – who signed a new three-year deal at Newcastle in the summer – is happy at the Championship club, which is bidding to return to the top flight at the first attempt this season.

Asked about speculation linking him with West Ham, Benitez said: “I don’t see any big change now at the club as a whole.

“I am giving you my answer – I don’t see any big changes at the club in January.

“I have a lot of respect for West Ham, because when I was in contact with them (in the summer of 2015), they were really good and professional.

“But I am really happy here, and then we carry on trying to win games.”

Newcastle take on Wigan Athletic at the DW Stadium tonight.

Benitez said: “I’m not thinking about anything ... just winning against Wigan tonight and getting promoted at the end of the season.”