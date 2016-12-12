Rob Elliot reacts to his long-awaited Newcastle comeback

Rob Elliot has made a successful comeback from injury after more than eight months on the sidelines at Newcastle United.

The goalkeeper played in tonight’s 4-2 Under-23 win over Aston Villa at St James’s Park.

Elliot ruptured his anterior cruciate ligament on international duty with the Republic of Ireland in March.

And the 30-year-old – who signed a new long-term contract at the club in August – came through the Premier League 2 victory over Villa in front of a 534 crowd.

Elliot reacted to his comeback on Twitter after the match.

He tweeted: “Great to make my come back from injury. Great performance from the u23s. Fantastic to be out on st James again!! On to the next.”

Peter Beardsley’s side came from behind to win thanks to goals from Curtis Good, Stuart Findlay, Tom Heardman and South Shields-born Liam Smith.

Elliot is now close to a recall to Rafa Benitez’s first-team squad.

Karl Darlow has been Benitez’s first-choice goalkeeper since late September, when he replaced summer signing Matz Sels between the posts.

United manager Benitez will allow 19-year-old goalkeeper Freddie Woodman to leave on loan next month.

NEWCASTLE UNITED: Elliot, Williams, Gibson, Hunter, Good, Findlay (Satka, 83), El-Mhanni (Holmes, 68), Barlaser, Heardman, Charman (Smith, 62), Roberts.