Tim Krul says Newcastle are in safe hands with keepers.

Tim Krul believes Newcastle United are in safe hands.

The goalkeeper last week joined Premier League rivals Brighton and Hove Albion on a permanent deal.

Krul’s move brought an end to an 11-year association with the club.

The 29-year-old was on the bench for Sunday’s game between the two clubs, which was decided by a second-half goal from Brighton’s Tomer Hemed.

Krul was told to find a new club in the summer by United manager Rafa Benitez, who had wanted to sign another goalkeeper in the summer.

Benitez has Rob Elliot, Karl Darlow and Freddie Woodman to choose from at Newcastle.

“The goalkeeping situation has never been a problem,” said Krul. “Rob’s a great goalkeeper, and so is Karl, and Freddie’s a great prospect to come up. That’s never been a problem.”

Krul thanked fans for their support in an emotional tweet after he joined Brighton, initially on loan, late last month.

Asked if he had a message for the club’s supporters, Krul said: “Just what I said in my tweet – a massive thank you. They were there for me through the bad times and the good times.

“It’s been an amazing journey, a rollercoaster. It’s never dull there, for sure. I’ll probably move back there after my career.”

Krul went on: “I can’t say anything but praise. It’s a second home. I came as a 17-year-old. I got married there and my little girl was born there.

“Obviously, it’s major chapter in my life.”

Krul has been reunited with ex-Newcastle manager Chris Hughton at Brighton.

“It was an opportunity in the Premier League, which is what I wanted,” said the Holland international.

“I wanted to stay at the highest level. I’ve obviously worked with Chris before, so I knew what I was going to get.”