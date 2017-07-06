WATCH: Florian Lejeune and his Newcastle team-mates put through their paces by Rafa Benitez

Florian Lejeune's already in the thick of it at Newcastle United.

The defender is quickly adjusting to his new surroundings after completing an £8.8million move from Eibar.

Lejeune faced the media before this afternoon's training session.

“Slowly but surely, the fitness will come back," said the 26-year-old.

"It has just been the normal training so far, but mainly it has been about trying to get to know the other players and try to improve my English and my relationship with them."

Meanwhile, striker Daryl Murphy is yet to report back after being given extra time off following the Republic of Ireland's summer internationals.

