Achraf Lazaar has signed a five-year deal at Newcastle United.

The defender has joined from Italian club Palermo in a £3million deal.

Lazaar was at St James's Park on Saturday to see his new club beat Brighton and Hove Albion 2-0 in a Championship fixture.

The 24-year-old Morocco international said: "I am very happy to be at Newcastle United.

"I'm proud to sign here because Newcastle is a great team in England."

Lazaar will compete with Paul Dummett for a place at left-back.

Newcastle United manager Rafa Benitez added: "Achraf is a good, young player with international experience who has grown his game in Italy.

"He gives us width on the left, has a good left foot and will add great competition to the squad."

