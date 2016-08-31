Haris Vuckic leaves Newcastle on loan

Newcastle United's Haris Vuckic has been loaned to Bradford City.

The forward has joined the League One club on a six-month loan.

Vuckic – who is not in Rafa Benitez's plans at Newcastle – spent last season at Wigan Athletic.

And he has agreed a fifth loan away from St James's Park, having also been farmed out to Rangers, Rotherham United and Cardiff City in recent seasons.

The 24-year-old has been training with United's Under-23 squad up to now.