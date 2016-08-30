Hartlepool United have signed ANOTHER striker after bringing in Tom Heardman on loan from Newcastle United.

Barely had the ink dried from Bradley Fewster's signature on a half-season deal for the Middlesbrough forward when Pools announced the switch of Heardman.

The 20-year-old Geordie joins Pools until the turn of the year and will come into contention for Saturday's League Two trip to Stevenage.

Heardman has enjoyed good reviews at Newcastle with local media pundits saying the last man of his height to bang in goals in a black and white jersey was Andy Carroll.

The young prospect, from Gosforth, stands 6ft 4in and has scored goals at youth and reserve level for the Magpies though he has recently recovered from a hip injury.

Heardman, who will have the No 34 shirt in the squad, spent last week training with Pools at Maiden Castle, where he impressed Hignett and his right-hand-man Curtis Fleming.

“I’m really pleased that Tom is coming into the club,” Hignett told the Pools website.

“He’s come back to fitness in good form and has scored a few goals for Newcastle’s Reserve side this season so we want him to come here and kick-on.

“He’s a big lad who can put himself about and he’s something a little bit different to the other forwards we have in the squad at the moment."

Like Fewster, Heardman will not be eligible for the Checkatrade Trophy tie \at Notts County tomorrow night.