Non-league football club's results expunged after resigning from league

A football club has had its results for the season expunged after resigning from the Northern League.

Norton and Stockton Ancients, who were relegated to Division Two of the Northern League last season, announced their intention to resign from the competition last month.

At a meeting of the league's management committee last night, the resignation was accepted.

A Northern League statement said: "The management committee of the Northern League has accepted with regret the resignation of Norton & Stockton Ancients from the league.

"The committee decided to fine the club £1,000. The fine was made under rule 8.6 for failing to fulfill fixtures.

"Norton & Stockton’s results so far this season will be expunged.

"The committee will review the position, including promotion and relegation, at the end of the season."

League chairman Glenn Youngman said: “It’s a sad day both for Norton & Stockton Ancients and the Northern League.

"We’re sorry they have decided to resign during the season.

“I’d like to thank everyone connected with the club, especially (chairman) Mick Mulligan, for the work and commitment they have given to the club and local community.

“However, we have a responsibility to all clubs in the league and we think the fine is an appropriate sanction in this case.”