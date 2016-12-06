Non-league football club sacks manager following 'incident' after game

A football club has sacked its manager and parted company with several players after reports of an incident following a crucial FA Vase game last weekend.

Newton Aycliffe made the decision to fire Peter Dixon after their 3-2 defeat to Morpeth Town on Saturday at Moore Lane Park.

The Northern League club says Dixon's departure is because of "ongoing ill-discipline" shown by some of the players.

A club statement said: "Newton Aycliffe FC confirms that it parted company with its manager, Peter Dixon, on Saturday evening following the game with Morpeth Town.

"The decision was made by the club, due to the ongoing ill-discipline shown by some of the players.

"Investigations into an incident after the game are continuing and it would be inappropriate to comment further at this time. However, we can confirm that some players have left the club.

"The club has begun the process of recruiting a new management team and it is hoped that this will be in place before the game against Jarrow Roofing on Saturday."

The club added that it hopes to release more information on Thursday.