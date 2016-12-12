Rumour round-up: Cavani in Man Utd link, keeper eyed by Man City, Liverpool's Welsh wonderkid on England radar

Which Welsh wizard is Gareth Southgate hoping to convince to switch allegiances? Could Jose Mourinho make a move for a Uruguayan forward? And which keeper is Pep Guariola after to replace Joe Hart and Claudio Bravo?

It's your daily dose of news from around the football world...

Jose Mourinho would like Paris St-Germain striker Edinson Cavani to come to the club as a long-term replacement for veteran Zlatan Ibrahimovic (Daily Express).

Meanwhile, Mourinho has ordered his Manchester United team in for training at 4.30pm on Christmas Day (Sun).

Slovenian international goalkeeper Samir Handanovic is interesting Manchester City. The 32-year-old may leave Inter Milan if they fail to finish the season in a Champions League spot (Gazzetta dello Sport).

PSG may move for Real Madrid playmaker James Rodriguez as they seek to make a statement signing in the summer (Corriere dello Sport).

England manager Gareth Southgate could persuade Liverpool youngster Ben Woodburn to switch allegiance from Wales (Sun).

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola will be given £20 million to replace France left-back Gael Clichy in January (Daily Mail).

Stoke City hope to make their loan move for Porto defender Bruno Martins Indi a permanent one (Daily Mirror).

Burnley boss Sean Dyche is not concerned about January bids for his star players, with defender Michael Keane linked with a move away from Turf Moor (Lancashire Telegraph).

Aston Villa could try to sign Arsenal and England right-back Carl Jenkinson on loan (Birmingham Mail).

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain has not held talks with Arsenal about extending his contract, despite manager Arsene Wenger saying negotiations had begun. The England wideman has 18 months left on his deal (Daily Mirror).

Liverpool target Aaron Cresswell was pictured touching the Anfield sign as he walked on to the pitch to play for West Ham on Sunday (Metro).

Meanwhile, former Liverpool defender and Sky Sports pundit Jamie Carragher thinks Reds goalkeeper Loris Karius should "shut up and get on with his job" after he criticised Gary Neville in an interview (Sky Sports).