Rumour round-up: Chelsea linked with PSG defender, Barca keeper was Guardiola's top target, Messi to Man City link dismissed

Was Lionel Messi ever really a transfer target for Pep Guardiola at Manchester City? And which two defenders are on Antonio Conte's shopping list at Chelsea?

Here's your daily fix of transfer news from around the footballing world.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has denied trying to sign Barcelona forward Lionel Messi. Although, he has not dismissed ever making a move, should the Argentinean want to leave the Spanish giants (Guardian).

Barca opposite number Luis Enrique, whose side take on City this evening, says that Messi's Nou Camp future has not been discussed (Manchester Evening News).

Barca goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen, and not Claudio Bravo, was Guardiola's number one goalkeeper target to replace Joe Hart (Daily Mail).

Chelsea are readying a bid in the region of £49m for AC Milan and Italy defender Alessio Romagnoli. The Blues, who could make their move in the winter window, in January had a £35m offer for the 21-year-old rejected in the summer (Sun).

Antonio Conte is also understood to be interested in Paris St-Germain centre-back Presnel Kimpembe. But his chase may be complicated by the fact Liverpool and Manchester United have also been keeping tabs on the 21-year-old (Sun).

PSG and Brazil centre-back Thiago Silva's agent has publicaly alerted interested parties to the fact his player's contract at the French champions runs out next summer. And he says the 32-year-old has had offers from "three or four big teams" (Le Parisien via Daily Mail).

Sunderland's injury-ravaged squad has been boosted by the news that Adnan Januzaj will return sooner than expected FULL STORY HERE (Sunderland Echo).

Former Brazil striker Ronaldo is keen to see countryman Philippe Coutinho, of Liverpool, at former club Real Madrid (Onda Cero via Daily Star).

Real Madrid defender Pepe will consider a move to Chelsea unless he gets a new two-year contract (Daily Mirror).

Newcastle United boss Rafa Benitez has hailed the Magpies' support after almost 6,000 travelled to Barnsley for a Championship match last night FULL STORY HERE (Shields Gazette).

Jermaine Jenas has revealed he rejected offers from Manchester United and Leeds United to sign for Newcastle as an 18-year-old (BT Sport Score, via Daily Star).

Arsene Wenger says Arsenal's Olivier Giroud still has a future at the club even though he is yet to start a Premier League game this season (Daily Express).

Liverpool want to sign Switzerland defender Fabian Schar from German club Hoffenheim (Daily Star).

England striker Wayne Rooney says he still has "a lot of football left" in him, despite the 30-year-old having started Manchester United's past four games on the bench (Manchester Evening News).

Former England boss Roy Hodgson could be offered a route back into the game at the age of 69 with a potential £8m-a-year contract if he decides to manage in the Chinese Super League (Daily Mirror).

And finally, some news from League Two, Hartlepool United boss Craig Hignett has told his players 'prove you have the mental strength to compete for play-off spots' FULL STORY HERE (Hartlepool Mail).