Rumour round-up: Henderson set for England captaincy, One in, one out at Man United, ex-Newcastle boss Pardew eyes £5m if sacked

Manchester United forward Wayne Rooney could be stripped of the England captaincy by new boss Gareth Southgare. Suggestions are that Liverpool and former Sunderland midfielder Jordan Henderson may be about to step in (Daily Express).

Meanwhile the Red Devils are keen to sign Barcelona forward Neymar in a £180m deal (Daily Record).

Man United striker Anthony Martial is being targeted by French champions Paris St-Germain (Sun).

Former Newcastle United boss Alan Pardew expects to be given around £5m in compensation if he is sacked by Crystal Palace. Pardew signed a contract until 2020 just last summer (Times).

With head of recruitment Paul Mitchell's departure imminent, questions are being asked of Tottenham Hotspur's transfer policy following the £30m deadline day signing of midfielder Moussa Sissoko from Newcastle (Squawka).

It is said that Serie A giants Inter Milan and Juventus are keen on signing Sissoko from White Hart Lane (Daily Mirror).

Sunderland have been linked with a January swoop for Arsenal defender Carl Jenkinson (Sunderland Echo).

Liverpool are preparing a January bid for 20-year-old Celtic forward Moussa Dembele (Glasgow Live).

West Ham are planning a £25m move for Bournemouth striker Callum Wilson, 24, who has been a rumoured target of Rafa Benitez at Newcastle United (Guardian).

Southampton are resigned to losing defenders Virgil van Dijk and Jose Fonte to Liverpool and Manchester United (Sun).

Chelsea boss Antonio Conte is rumoured to be considering a £24m-bid for Napoli defender Faouzi Ghoulam (Le Buteur, via Calciomercato).

Conte is slowly phasing John Terry out of his squad, with the ex-England international's contract expiring at the end of the season (Daily Mail).

Leicester City are in advanced talks with Genk over a £14m deal for defender Wilfred Ndidi (Telegraph).

Marcos Rojo, linked with a move away from Manchester United recently, is being watched by German outfit Bayer Leverkusen. But the club hope to recoup most of the £16m they paid for the 26-year-old (Daily Mail).

Newcastle United midfielder Jonjo Shelvey set to play in the Magpies' next four games, despite an FA charge hanging over his head (Shields Gazette).

Arsenal are keen on signing Real Madrid midfielder Marcos Llorente, who is on loan at Deportivo Alaves (Don Balon via Daily Star).

Napoli will rival Manchester City and Juventus for the signing of Ajax striker Kasper Dolberg (Corriere dello Sport).

Chelsea midfielder John Obi Mikel's agent says it is 50/50 whether the Nigerian international will leave Stamford Bridge next month (Goal.com).

Valencia are keen to sign Mikel, whose contract runs out next summer (All Nigeria Soccer, via Daily Star).

Premier League and La Liga clubs have made offers for Sassuolo striker Gregoire Defrel, according to the Italian club (Radio Goal, via TalkSPORT).

Everton defender and Wales youth international Gethin Jones is considering an offer to play for Australia (Liverpool Echo).

Barcelona have made contact with Ajax over the signing of 20-year-old centre-back Davinson Sanchez (Sport, via Calciomercato).

Ben Woodburn, the 17-year-old who became Liverpool's youngest ever goalscorer on Tuesday, has committed his international future to Wales, despite being born in England (Wales Online).