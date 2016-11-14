Rumour round-up: Koeman targets Man Utd winger, NUFC eye £8million man, Ulloa in Sunderland's sights

Which Old Trafford outcast has Ronald Koeman put at the top of his January wishlist? Which title-winning forward is being eyes by David Moyes at Sunderland? And which international defender could cost Newcastle United £8million?

Everton boss Ronald Koeman has admitted that he wants to sign Manchester United forward Memphis Depay (Fox Sports Netherlands via Sky Sports).

Although, Italian giants Juventus could be tempted to bid for the 22-year-old Dutchman, should their attempts to bring in James Rodriguez from Real Madrid fail (Don Balon - in Spanish).

Manchester City are favourites to sign Arsenal and Chile forward Alexis Sanchez. The Gunners attacker has just one year left on his deal at the Emirates (Sun).

Newcastle United may have to pay £8m in January for 19-year-old Genk defender Wilfred Ndidi (Shields Gazette).

Arsenal man Mesut Ozil is interesting Jose Mourinho at Manchester United (Yahoo).

Sunderland have been linked with a fresh move for £9million-rated Leicester City striker Leonardo Ulloa (Sunderland Echo).

England forward Harry Kane and Tottenham have put talks over a new contract on hold (Sun).

Seventeen-year-old West Ham defender Reece Oxford, who has been linked with a move away from the club in recent transfer windows, is set to sign a new long-term deal with the club (Daily Mirror).

Sunderland defender Sebastian Coates is a step closer to leaving Wearside on a permanent deal. Reports in Portugal claim Coates is set to agree to a pay-cut in order to win a five-year deal with Sporting Lisbon, where he is currently on an 18-month loan (Sunderland Echo).

AC Milan are interested in signing 24-year-old Arsenal midfielder Jack Wilshere. The England international is currently on loan at Bournemouth (Corriere Dello Sport - in Italian).

Southampton could sign defender Laurent Jans from Belgian side Waasland-Beveren. If they were to complete a deal, with the player valued at around £1million, he would become the first Luxembourger to feature in the Premier League (Daily Mirror).

Manchester United midfielder Ander Herrera says manager Jose Mourinho has helped him earn a place in the Spain squad. The 27-year-old is expected to make his international debut against England this week (Daily Mail).

A report reveals the average English Premier League player earns £2,438,275 per year and the average Scottish Premiership player £146,899 (Daily Record).