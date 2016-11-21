Rumour round-up: Liverpool and Everton battle for South American wonderkid, Rooney to retain England captaincy, Arsenal man eyed by Italian giants

Which Serie A side could make a move for Arsenal's Jack Wilshere? Is Gareth Southgate considering keeping Wayne Rooney as national skipper? And which teenager has got scouts on both sides of the Merseyside divide excited?

It's your daily round-up of all the stories from across the football world.

Merseyside rivals Liverpool and Everton are eyeing a move for 16-year-old South American striker Gustavo Viera (Sun).

Interim England boss Gareth Southgate intends to retain Wayne Rooney as skipper, should he be given the job on a permanent basis (Daily Star).

AC Milan will firm up their long standing interest in Arsenal's Jack Wilshere in the summer by making a move. Wilshere, who is currently on loan at Bournemouth, has just 18 months left on his deal at the Emirates (Daily Star).

Manchester United are monitoring the Harry Kane contract situation after talks on a new deal at Tottenham were put on hold (Mirror).

Chelsea and Jose Mourinho's Man Utd are reportedly keeping tabs on Santos midfielder Thiago Maia, but could miss out to Paris St-Germain (Calciomercato via Daily Express).

Meanwhile, Mourinho has said that striker Wayne Rooney's lack of pace was the reason he was left out of Saturday's draw with Arsenal (Daily Telegraph).

Sunderland have been linked with a January swoop for Stoke City striker Peter Crouch (Sunderland Echo).

West Ham hope defender Reece Oxford will finally sign a new five-year deal within the next 10 days. The 20-year-old has been linked with Manchester United and Manchester City this season (Sun).

Chelsea's Antonio Conte has not ruled out former Blues midfielder Frank Lampard returning to the club in a coaching capacity, but a playing return looks unlikely (Daily Mail).

Man Utd boss Mourinho looks set to hand 35-year-old midfielder Michael Carrick a one-year contract (Daily Express).

Defender Jon Flanagan has his sights set on regaining a place in Liverpool's starting XI when he returns from his loan spell at Burnley (Liverpool Echo).

Hull City striker Abel Hernandez is ready to quit the club in January to join Aston Villa (TuttoMercatoWeb via Hull Daily Mail).

Leicester City boss Claudio Ranieri is eyeing a move for Serbia international midfielder Luka Milivojevic of Olympiakos (Mirror).

Ranieri admits he is looking over his shoulder at the relegation places after the Premier League champions were beaten by Watford (Times - subscription required).

West Ham are keen on Dundee teenager James Cowan. The 18-year-old is also interesting Derby County and Oxford United (Mirror).

United States coach Jurgen Klinsmann is "1,000% sure" his side will reach the 2018 World Cup, despite losing their opening two qualifiers (Reuters via Guardian).