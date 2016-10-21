Rumour round-up: Man City duo could be set for exit, Newcastle reject takeover bids, Diego Simeone eyes Premier League gig

Mike Ashley rejecting foreign bids to take the reins at St James' Park? Manchester United and Manchester City looking to offload star men? And which high profile manager wants to swap Spanish climes for Stoke on a Tuesday night?

Here's your daily fix of all the transfer news and rumours from around the footballing world.

Key Manchester City duo Sergio Aguero and Vincent Kompany face uncertain futures at the club under Pep Guardiola (Mirror).

Manchester United are looking to sell 26-year-old right-back Matteo Darmian in January, as they believe they have his ready-made replacement on their books, ready to step in - Timothy Fosu-Mensah (Times).

Newcastle United owner Mike Ashley has rejected foreign bids to buy the club despite relegation to the Championship. And the word is that he remains determined not to sell (Telegraph).

While Cheick Tiote will be reintegrated into the Magpies' squad after a move to the Middle East failed to materialise FULL STORY HERE (Shields Gazette).

Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone wants a move to the Premier League (Mirror).

Lamine Kone and Patrick Van Aanholt have handed David Moyes a fitness boost ahead of Sunderland's trip to West Ham's London Stadium tomorrow FULL STORY HERE (Sunderland Echo).

Tottenham Hotspur are hoping to tie down Jan Vertonghen down to a new deal in the next few weeks (Evening Standard).

Meawhile Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino wants greater control over the club's transfer policy. He is reported to have told chairman Daniel Levy he does not want a direct replacement for departing head of recruitment Paul Mitchell (Times).

Chelsea will send scouts to watch Middlesbrough's 23-year-old defender Ben Gibson face Arsenal on Saturday (Mail).

Joe Gomez, who has just returned to the Liverpool setup after a lengthy injury lay-off, is rumoured to be a January loan target for Huddersfield and Bournemouth (Liverpool Echo).

Inter Milan are considering making a move for 31-year-old Manchester City defender Pablo Zabaleta in January (ESPN).

Everton have sent scouts to watch Sporting Lisbon centre-back Ruben Semedo ( A Bola, via Talksport).

Carlton Cole, formerly of Chelsea and West Ham, has returned to England and is looking for a new club after a spell with Sacramento Republic (Sacramento Bee).

Juventus' 38-year-old goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon described the sale of AC Milan and Inter Milan to Chinese investors as "the defeat of Italian football" (Guardian).

Former referee Howard Webb says Sunderland manager David Moyes "gave me the most stick" during his career (Goal).

Hull City owners Assem and Ehab Allam remain open to offers from potential investment groups, despite a £130m takeover bid being tabled by one Chinese consortium (Hull Daily Mail).

And finally Hartlepool United have slapped a £1million price tag on the head of ex-Sunderland youth Nathan Thomas FULL STORY HERE (Hartlepool Mail).