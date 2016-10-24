Rumour round-up: Man City find Aguero replacement, strike duo linked to Liverpool, Gerrard set for Kop return?

Could Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard be set for an Anfield return? Which two strikers has Kop boss Jurgen Klopp put at the top of his January wishlist? And who is the man Pep Guardiola has earmarked to replace Sergio Aguero?

It's your daily round-up of all the rumours and stories from around the world of football.

Liverpool are in talks with former midfielder Steven Gerrard over a return to the club (Daily Express).

Jurgen Klopp has set his sights on adding a striker in the winter window, and it's understood they are willing to meet the £45million buyout clause in Athletic Bilbao forward Inaki Williams' contract (AS).

Another linked with a move to Anfield is Lazio forward Lorenzo Insigne. The player's agent is hoping to secure the 25-year-old a move to Anfield (Daily Star).

Manchester City hope to replace Sergio Aguero with Borussia Dortmund striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. The frontman is said to be rated at around £58m by the German giants (Daily Express).

Meanwhile, Dortmund's head coach Thomas Tuchel is being monitored by Real Madrid, according to the German club's chief executive Hans-Joachim Watzke (ZDF).

Real are also preparing an £89m offer for Juventus forward Paulo Dybala (AS, via Football Italia).

Jack Rodwell insists Sunderland have what it takes to get out of trouble despite making the worst start to a Premier League season by any club this century (Sunderland Echo).

Chelsea could be set to reward midfielder Nathaniel Chalobah with a new contract. Antonio Conte is said to have been impressed by the 21-year-old's performances in recent weeks (Sun).

Southampton are keen to sign Espanyol midfielder Marc Roca from under the noses of Liverpool, who have also been monitoring his performances in Spain (Mirror).

Rafa Benitez says 11-goal Championship top-scorer Dwight Gayle can wreaking havoc for Newcastle United – even when he doesn’t find the net (Shields Gazette).

On loan Bournemouth midfielder Jack Wilshere, 24 has rejected Jamie Redknapp's suggestions he is "too comfortable" at Arsenal (Mirror).

Arsenal are interested in signing 13-year-old goalkeeper Lucas Kayombo from French side FC Solitaires (Daily Star).

Liverpool have handed midfielder Kevin Stewart a contract until 2021. Winger Ben Woodburn and midfielder Trent Alexander-Arnold are also negotiating new deals (Daily Mail).

Hartlepool United’s Matthew Bates is on the verge of a first-team return and could help ease the club's defensive crisis at Barnet this weekend (Hartlepool Mail).

Rangers boss Mark Warburton says he was right to bring midfielder Joey Barton, 34, to the club, despite the disciplinary issues that have dogged the player's short time in Glasgow.(BT Sport)