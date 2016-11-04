Rumour round-up: Man United set to fork out £10m to release midfielder, Keane set for England call, Poppy row rolls on

Which German midfielder is Jose Mourinho set to bin? Which Burnley defender looks impressed Gareth Southgate? And will England and Scotland face the wrath of FIFA if they wear poppies?

It's all the news, views and rumours from the world of football.

England and Scotland are unlikely to be punished for their decision to wear poppies on their armbands in the World Cup qualifier at Wembley on Armistice Day (Independent).

Manchester United may release 32-year-old midfielder Bastian Schweinsteiger. But to do so they will have to fork out £10m in a pricey severance deal (Sun).

Burnley defender Michael Keane is set to keep his place in Gareth Southgate's England squad (Daily Star).

Newcastle United flop Florian Thauvin 'triggers £10m permanent move' to Marseille (Shields Gazette).

Manchester City outcast Yaya Toure has asked his agent to say sorry to manager Pep Guardiola. Agent Dimitri Seluk criticised Guardiola's decision to leave the Ivorian out of his side (Daily Mirror).

Out of contract Dimitar Berbatov could be set for a route back to the Premier League with Bob Bradley admitting he could sign him up for Swansea City. The former Tottenham Hotspur, Fulham and Manchester United man is current without a club (Daily Express).

Sunderland defender John O'Shea has been ruled out of this weekend's trip to Bournemouth (Sunderland Echo).

Napoli could offer Simone Zaza a West Ham escape route. The Juventus loanee's deal at the London Stadium could be made permanent should he make just one more appearance for the Hammers. But the Serie A club could step in, should that clause not be triggered (Il Mattino).

Andre Villas-Boas, formerly of Tottenham and Chelsea, is in line to replace Sven-Goran Eriksson as manager of Chinese Super League team Shanghai SIPG (Daily Telegraph).

Liverpool are set to appoint technical director Michael Edwards as their new sporting director (Liverpool Echo).

Borussia Dortmund left striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang out of Wednesday's Champions League victory over Sporting Lisbon because the 27-year-old returned late from a party in Italy (Bild - in German).

Chelsea forward Bertrand Traore has questioned the club's decision to send him on loan to Ajax (Evening Standard).

Queens Park Rangers are considering replacing their manager Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink with the former Aston Villa boss Tim Sherwood. (Daily Mail)