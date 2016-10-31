Rumour round-up: Mourinho facing stadium ban, Boro defender set for England call, Barca chase Man United kid

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho is in hot water with the Football Association, but could be face a stadium ban? Are Middlesbrough set to get a player in Gareth Southgate's England squad? And who are Barcelona looking to nab from Old Trafford?

As ever, it's your daily round-up, of all the news, views and rumours from the world of football.

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho looks set to land a stadium ban after confronting referee Mark Clattenburg. The Portuguese is said to have faced up to whistler Clattenburg in the Old Trafford tunnel at half-time of the Red Devils' 0-0 draw with Burnley (Daily Mirror).

Mourinho could miss two Manchester United games, meaning he would sit out the visit of Arsenal (Daily Star).

Middlesbrough defender Ben Gibson, who has been one of the stand out players for Aitor Karanka since Boro returned to the top flight, could be in line for an England call (Daily Mail).

Tom Heaton, could also be in favour with the England's stand in boss. It is rumoured that the Burnley goalkeeper could start the next two international games against Scotland and Spain (Daily Telegraph).

The FA has offered former Liverpool man Steven Gerrard and ex-Chelsea, West Ham and Manchester City star Frank Lampard - now playing for LA Galaxy and New York City - a fast-track into coaching, so the pair can help the national team (Sun).

Barcelona are interested in Manchester United and England youth international midfielder Angel Gomes. The attacking talent, said to be the jewel of the club's academy, is just 16 years old (Manchester Evening News).

Henrikh Mkhitaryan, once regarded as one of the top midfielder talents on the planet, trained alone a day after being left out of Manchester United's squad to play Burnley (Daily Mail).

Mercurial striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic's goal drought will end soon according to Manchester United teammate Ander Herrera. The midfielder believes it is only a matter of time before the veteran Swede is back on the goals trail (Daily Star).

Sunderland striker Jermain Defoe says the Black Cats must not dwell on their worst ever start to a season (Sunderland Echo).

Chelsea boss Antonio Conte is refusing to consider his team's title chances, despite a fourth successive league victory (Daily Mirror).

Newcastle United boss Rafa Benitez has hailed the Magpies 'perfect October' (Shields Gazette).

England striker Harry Kane could return from injury in time to play for Tottenham in the North London derby on Sunday (Sun).

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola says back-up goalkeeper Willy Caballero is up the task of taking on Barcelona in the Champions League on Tuesday, with first-choice Claudio Bravo suspended (Independent).

Hartlepool United chairman Gary Coxall has come out and publicaly backed manager Craig Hignett despite pressure mounting at the Northern Gas & Power Stadium due to poor results, Pools even have two new faces lined up for January (Hartlepool Mail).