Rumour round-up: Mourinho under fire, Rooney to leave Man United, Chelsea eye £35m defender

Has Jose Mourinho lost the Manchester United dressing-room? Could Wayne Rooney be headed for pastures new? And which German international do Chelsea have their eyes on?

Here's your daily round-up from around across the football world.

Manchester United's players have been stunned by manager Jose Mourinho's distant approach. Many are surprised by the Portuguese's methods at the club's training ground (The Times).

Meanwhile, Mourinho has reportedly told striker Wayne Rooney that he must leave Old Trafford if the England skipper wants first-team football (Sun).

Roma's Antonio Rudiger is being eyed by Antonio Conte at Chelsea. Any move could cost in the region of £35million. Manchester United are also said to be monitoring the situation (Daily Mail).

Juventus are looking at Chelsea forward Oscar with the 25-year-old playmaker struggling to hold down a regular starting spot at Stamford Bridge (Calciomercato via Goal).

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola is lining up a £20m move for Bayern Munich full-back Juan Bernat (Sun).

Marseille are keen to sign Swansea City striker Bafetimbi Gomis on a permanent basis, after an impressive start to his loan spell at the French club (Wales Online).

West Brom are set to make a £4m move for Leeds United left-back Charlie Taylor in January (Daily Telegraph).

Watford are ready to cash in on striker Odion Ighalo. Napoli are reportedly keen on the Nigerian frontman (Watford Observer).

Arsenal are keen to extend the contracts of key men Mesut Ozil, Alexis Sanchez and Hector Bellerin. And Gunners' chief executive Ivan Gazidis reckons the club are beginning to compete with their leading rivals over player wages (London Evening Standard).

Sunderland boss David Moyes says retaining Premier League at the Stadium of Light is the priority this season but that isn't stopping the Black Cats' boss eyeing an EFL Cup run (Sunderland Echo).

Wolves boss Walter Zenga could be sacked if his side lose to Blackburn Rovers on Saturday (Express and Star).

Aleksandar Mitrovic is set for a rare start for Newcastle United in tonight's EFL Cup clash with Preston. The Serbian frontman has started just two games for the club so far this campaign (Shields Gazette).

Leicester City captain Wes Morgan can't understand the Premier League champions' indifferent league form this season (Leicester Mercury).

West Ham are preparing a £1.5m move for Millwall defender Mahlon Romeo (Daily Mirror).

Atletico Penarol striker Agustin Davila is keen to sign for Liverpool after completing a two-week trial at the club (IBTimes).

Borussia Monchengladbach are confident they can keep hold of Chelsea defender Andreas Christensen, who is currently on loan at the Bundesliga outfit, long-term (Daily Mail).

RB Leipzig sporting director Ralf Rangnick held talks with the FA over the England job following Euro 2016 (Der Tagesspiegel via ESPN).

Leicester City full-back Christian Fuchs aims to finish his career in the United States, despite signing a new three-year deal with the Foxes (Daily Star).

And finally, Hartlepool United boss Craig Hignett is fearful that he may lose a number of his stars it the January transfer window, with Nathan Thomas attracting interest from a number of clubs in the Championship and League One (Hartlepool Mail).