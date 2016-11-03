Rumour round-up: Real Madrid eye up Man City man, Chelsea midfielder could make loan switch, Joey Barton's Rangers nightmare drags on

Which Manchester City frontman are Spanish giants Real Madrid eyeing up? Is Cesc Fabregas considering moving out the Stamford Bridge exit door? And guess which outspoken, controversial former Newcastle United midfielder is in hot water yet again?

Here's your daily round up of the rumours, news and views from the papers this morning.

Chelsea midfielder Cesc Fabregas would consider a loan move away from Stamford Bridge this January. But the Spain international would only depart to sign for a leading European club (Squawka).

Spanish giants Real Madrid are interested in signing Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero (Mirror).

Ex-Newcastle United man Joey Barton has been told to train with Rangers' youth team. The midfielder has been ordered to return to the club after a very public recent fall-out with manager Mark Warburton (Press Association).

Interim England boss Gareth Southgate is watching Middlesbrough midfielder Adam Forshaw with eye of calling him up for internationals v Scotland and Spain. Ben Gibson is also said to be in the running for a national call (Telegraph).

Sunderland could reignite their interest in Dynamo Kiev and Croatia star Domagoj Vida to solve their defensive problems. The centre-half has been tracked by the Black Cats before as previously (Sunderland Echo).

Sunderland boss David Moyes has the backing of club owner Ellis Short and chief executive Martin Bain, despite failing to win a league game so far this campaign (Mail).

Moyes will not be sacked by the Black Cats even if they lose at Bournemouth on Saturday (Sun).

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho says he will remain at Old Trafford "for many years". Or at least he hopes to anyway (Sun).

Meanwhile, forward Memphis Depay might be best off leaving Jose's side in order to revive his failing career. That is the view of Dutchman and Fenerbahce boss Dick Advocaat (Guardian).

Former Newcastle United striker Andy Carroll was threatened by men claiming to be armed with a gun in an attempted robbery as he returned home from a training session yesterday (Shields Gazette).

Southampton are in takeover talks with a Chinese consortium, which could pay £200m for the Premier League club (Bloomberg).

John Terry could be offered a whopping £8million per year to make the switch from Premier League Chelsea to the Chinese Super League. Guangzhou Evergrande, for whom he is an ambassador, are keen to sign him up (Mail).

Roma defender Antonio Rudiger is "not bothered" by rumours linking him with a move to Manchester United (Goal).

Hartlepool United have decided to seek expert advice in order to get to the bottom of Nathan Thomas' groin injury (Hartlepool Mail).