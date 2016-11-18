Rumour round-up: Rooney to lose England armband, Real Madrid eye Arsenal star, Chelsea chase French midfielder

After his boozy antics could Wayne Rooney be stripped of the England captaincy? Which France international is interesting Chelsea? And it seems like one Welshman is just not enough for Real Madrid.

It's your daily round up of all the news, views and rumours from around the football world.

Manchester United's Wayne Rooney will lose the England captaincy after drunken pictures of the 31-year-old, taken while he was on international duty, emerged (Sun).

Real Madrid are rumoured to be plotting a £25million move for Arsenal's Aaron Ramsey. As if one Welshman wasn't enough for the Spanish giants, who already have Gareth Bale on their books (Sun).

Chelsea could move for France international Geoffrey Kondogbia. The 23-year-old is understood to be unhappy at a lack of regular football at Inter Milan (Daily Mirror).

Former Chelsea and England midfielder Frank Lampard has ruled out becoming the next manager of MK Dons, Steven Gerrard has had discussions with the League One outfit, though (ESPN).

Everton manager Ronald Koeman is interested in signing out-of-favour Manchester United winger Memphis Depay. Koeman tried to sign the Netherlands international when in charge of Southampton (Daily Mirror).

PSG's Angel di Maria could be subject to a £50 bid from Inter Milan, should their moves to sign Real Madrid's James Rodriguez be rebuffed (Sun).

Ex-Liverpool manager Brendan Rodgers, now of Celtic, admits Mario Balotelli was "absolutely spot on" to describe their relationship at Anfield as a "disaster" (Talksport).

AC Milan could move for Liverpool and England striker Daniel Sturridge in January. It is thought the frontman is valued at around £25million by the Anfield outfit (Calciomercatoweb, via Sun).

Antonio Conte could be set to allow Ruben Loftus-Cheek to leave Chelsea in the winter window, but it will only be on a temporary basis (Evening Standard).

Chelsea target Kalidou Koulibaly says he is happy at Napoli. The Serie A side rejected a £58million Blues bid for the defender in the summer (Evening Standard).

Leicester City's Jeffrey Schlupp wants to join West Bromwich Albion in January (Express and Star).

John Obi Mikel is set to leave Chelsea in January (Le 10 Sport, via Daily Star).

Arsenal have joined Juventus and Bayern Munich in a race to sign 17-year-old Swedish striker Alexander Isak (Calciomercato).

Everton have had a £7million approach for teenage striker Ademola Lookman rejected by Charlton (Daily Mirror).