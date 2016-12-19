Rumour round-up: Sacked ex-Man Utd boss in line for top job, Chelsea legend set for China switch, Tottenham table £19m bid for young star

Which Manchester United dugout flop could walk into one of the top jobs in European football? Is John Terry set for a move to the Far East? And which youngster are Spurs looking to nab from Serie A?

It's your daily round-up of all the news, rumours and views from around the football world...

Former Manchester United manager Louis van Gaal, sacked by the club in the summer, could take the reins at French giants Paris St-Germain (TF1 - in French).

Chelsea captain John Terry is the latest target for the Chinese Super League, with Guangzhou Evergrande and Shanghai Shenhua both interested in signing the defender (Daily Express).

Tottenham have bid £19m for Atalanta midfielder Franck Kessie. The 20-year-old Serie A star is said to be interesting Chelsea and Manchester United (Calciomercato).

Blues midfielder John Obi Mikel is close to the Stamford Bridge exit door, with talks said to have taken place with Marseille (Daily Mirror).

Marseille are close to completing a deal for former Arsenal and AC Milan man Mathieu Flamini. Crystal Palace look set to release the 32-year-old midfielder in January (Daily Mirror).

Liverpool striker Divock Origi has warned Everton to prepare "for war" in tonight's Merseyside derby (Daily Telegraph).

Meanwhile, Liverpool are interested in teenage striker Thiago Maia, of Brazilian side Santos (ESPN).

Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic has said he could play on until he is 50. The in-form Swede, who has been a revelation for the Red Devils this season, is currently 35 (Daily Star).

Inter Milan are one of a number of clubs interested in Manchester United midfielder Morgan Schneiderlin. The 27-year-old Frenchman has played just eight times for Jose Mourinho's side this season. Everton are also said to be keen to strike a deal (Calciomercato).

AC Milan have said Carlos Bacca, who West Ham have been keeping tabs on, is not for sale (Evening Standard).

Meanwhile, Hammers' manager Slaven Bilic has cancelled the club's Christmas party (Daily Telegraph).

West Ham and Southampton are targeting Eibar midfielder Dani Garcia (Marca).

Real Madrid forward James Rodriguez has admitted that he could leave the club in search of more gametime (Sky Sports).

Birmingham City manager Gianfranco Zola wants to sign striker Lukas Jutkiewicz, on loan from Burnley, permanently (Birmingham Mail).