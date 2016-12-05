Rumour round-up: Spurs in for Sunderland star, Newcastle coach set to depart, West Ham talks with Slavan Bilic

Which Sunderland star is interesting Spurs? Are Newcastle United set to lose Scottish coach Ian Cathro? And could Slaven Bilic be on his way out of West Ham?

Here's your daily dose of all the rumours, news and views from the football world.

Sunderland goalkeeper Jordan Pickford has been linked with a move to Tottenham Hotspur. The England Under-21 goalie could be signed as a replacement for Hugo Lloris, who could leave Spurs next summer for Real Madrid or Paris St-Germain, should Mauricio Pochettino's men fail to qualify for the Champions League (Sunderland Echo).

Heart of Midlothian are in talks with Newcastle United over a move for Ian Cathro (Shields Gazette).

West Ham will hold talks with manager Slaven Bilic today, in the aftermath of their 5-1 home defeat by Arsenal on Saturday (Daily Mirror).

Spurs striker Harry Kane has said he would like to stay at the club for life after signing a new six-year contract (Daily Mirror).

West Ham and Crystal Palace will attempt to sign 22-year-old Newcastle and Serbia striker Aleksandar Mitrovic in January (Shields Gazette).

West Brom could make moves for Manchester United midfielder Morgan Schneiderlin and Southampton forward Jay Rodriguez in January (Telegraph).

Former Barcelona, Real Madrid and Chelsea striker Samuel Eto'o could join Marseille in the winter window after netting 22 goals in 32 games for Turkish club Antalyaspor. the Cameroon international is now 35 years old (Telefoot - in French).

Celtic frontman Moussa Dembele has been linked with a move to Germany, with Bundesliga leaders RB Leipzig rumoured to be interested in the 20-year-old striker (Daily Mail).

Everton manager Ronald Koeman could offload wingers Aaron Lennon and Gerard Deulofeu (Sun).

Juventus are preparing to move for Atalanta midfielder Franck Kessie who has attracted interest from Arsenal and Chelsea (Goal).

West Ham should sign Liverpool and England striker Daniel Sturridge, says former goalkeeper Shaka Hislop (ESPN).

Former West Ham defender Rio Ferdinand has offered his services to the club's board as a defensive coach (Daily Mail).