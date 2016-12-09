Rumour round-up: Tottenham star linked with French move, Everton line up £25million move, ex-Sunderland boss Gus Poyet eyes Carlos Tevez

Could Dele Alli be headed for France? Which winger has Ronald Koeman lined up as a Yannick Bolasie replacement? And could Gus Poyet be about to tempt Carlos Tevez over to the Far East?

Here is your daily round-up from around the football world.

PSG could make a £50m summer move for Tottenham and England midfielder Dele Alli (Daily Mirror).

Everton could try to sign Leicester winger Demarai Gray in January after losing Yannick Bolasie to a serious knee injury (Daily Mirror).

Ronald Koeman also retains an interest in Manchester United's Memphis Depay and Napoli man Manolo Gabbiadini (Sun).

Ashley Young is said to be another player under consideration at Goodison Park. Watford, West Brom and Swansea are also credited with an interest (Manchester Evening News).

Former Sunderland boss Gus Poyet is hoping to convince Carlos Tevez to hold off retiring when he leaves Boca Juniors. Instead, Poyet will try to tempt him with a £33m offer to turn out for Shanghai Shenhua (Goal.com).

Real Madrid and Bayern Munich are both keen on signing 17-year-old AIK striker Alexander Isak, who is also interesting Chelsea, Manchester City and West Ham (Marca).

Chelsea defender Branislav Ivanovic will not leave the club in January, despite being linked with Juventus (Bleacher Report).

Leicester City striker Leonardo Ulloa, who is a target for Sunderland, is prepared to leave the Premier League for China (Sunderland Echo).

Valencia could try to sign forward Simone Zaza, on loan at West Ham from Juventus, in January (Superdeporte, via ESPN).

Borussia Dortmund are rumoured to have struck an agreement with Real Madrid to inform then should any other side bid for in-demand striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, midfielder Julian Weigl or forward Ousmane Dembele (Marca).

Eliaquim Mangala is set to return to Manchester City in the summer as loan club Valencia will not take up their £15m option to sign him (Sun).

Arsenal, Manchester United, Manchester City, Tottenham and West Ham are all interested in Monaco striker Kylian Mbappe (HITC).

New York City boss Patrick Vieira was disappointed not to be offered the chance to start his coaching career with Arsenal (RMC, via FourFourTwo).

Chelsea face competition from Tottenham and Juventus for Atalanta midfielder Franck Kessie (Gianluca Di Marzio, via Daily Star).