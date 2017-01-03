Rumour round-up: Tottenham star linked with Real Madrid, Payet could leave West Ham, Arsenal eye big money Serie A move

Which Spurs midfielder are Real Madrid looking to make a move for? There is a Bosnian international who has caught Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger's eye. And could Dimitri Payet be set to for a return to France?

It's your daily round-up of all the news, views and rumours from around the football world.

Real Madrid are eyeing a summer move for Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Dele Alli. Real are currently serving a one-window transfer ban but are free to buy again in the close season (Daily Mirror).

Arsenal are preparing a £28m bid for Bosnia international Miralem Pjanic, of Juventus (Sun).

West Ham talisman Dimitri Payet's representatives have been sounded out about a possible return to Marseille (La Provence).

Manchester City are among three clubs interested in Borussia Dortmund midfielder Julian Weigl (AS).

Arsenal could sell former Newcastle United man Mathieu Debuchy this month after the 31-year-old France full-back angered Gunners boss Arsene Wenger by claiming he was denied a move to Manchester United last year (Daily Mirror).

Crystal Palace and Magpies promotion rivals Brighton are favourites to sign former Chelsea midfielder Frank Lampard (Croydon Advertiser).

Meanwhile, Palace have made a bid of £7m for Norwich's left-back Robbie Brady (Daily Mail).

Chelsea's John Mikel Obi, who is yet to play this season, has agreed a deal in principle to join Valencia, but the Spanish club also want West Ham's Italy striker Simone Zaza, 25, and Financial Fair Play restrictions mean they will not be able to afford both players (Independent).

Chelsea are set to beat Arsenal to the £21m signing of Switzerland left-back Ricardo Rodriguez from Wolfsburg (Sun).

Manchester United have rejected a £19m bid from Everton for Morgan Schneiderlin (Daily Telegraph).