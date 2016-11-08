Rumour round-up: West Ham keen on Fabregas, PSG want Lukaku, Toffees back in for Sunderland defender

Is Spain midfielder Cesc Fabregas be set to switch across London? Are French giants PSG set to test Everton's resolve with a bid for Romelu Lukaku? And which Man United duo are fighting for their lives at Old Traffiord?

Here's your daily round-up all the news, veiws and rumours from around the footballing world.

West Ham United will make a January loan move for Chelsea's Cesc Fabregas. The 29-year-old has played just 87 minutes in the league for Antonio Conte this season (Daily Mirror).

Everton face a fight to keep Romelu Lukaku with Paris St-Germain ready to make a big-money offer (Daily Mirror).

But the Toffees could make a move of their own in the market by reigniting their interest in Sunderland's Lamine Kone (Sunderland Echo).

England defenders Luke Shaw and Chris Smalling are fighting for their futures at Manchester United (Daily Mail).

International boss Gareth Southgate has backed Shaw and Smalling (Daily Star).

However, senior members of the Manchester United squad are backing Mourinho over the issue (The Sun).

Jeremain Lens wants to make his loan switch to Fenerbahce permanent, as he "no longer belongs" at Sunderland (Sunderland Echo).

Crystal Palace midfielder Yohan Cabaye, formerly of Newcastle United, is a target for Southampton (Croydon Advertiser).

QPR are expected to appoint former Tottenham and Aston Villa boss Tim Sherwood as their new manager (London Evening Standard).

Liverpool captain and former Sunderland midfielder Jordan Henderson has described Philippe Coutinho, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane as world class. He says their work rate is responsible for the club's rise to the top of the Premier League table (The Guardian).

Nice forward Mario Balotelli has urged former Liverpool team-mate Mamadou Sakho to join him at the French club in January (Liverpool Echo).

Sky Sports pundit and former Blackpool manager Ian Holloway has named a Newcastle United player as the best Championship footballer ever (Shields Gazette).

Stoke City could make the loan signings of defender Bruno Martins Indi and goalkeeper Lee Grant permanent (Stoke Sentinel).