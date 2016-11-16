Safety advice for Newcastle United fans attending crucial Leeds United clash

Newcastle United’s travelling Toon Army have received new safety advice about Sunday’s eagerly awaited trip to Leeds United.

The guidance includes tips on when turnstiles and car-parks open and what supporter searches are likely to take place.

Sunday’s Championship match, which kicks-off at 1.15pm, is Newcastle United’s first trip to Elland Road for more than 13 years.

All 2,700-plus away tickets have been sold with up to 40,000 spectators expected at a game Leeds are classing as a sell-out.

A statement issued by Leeds United reads: “Leeds United have been working closely with West Yorkshire Police to ensure everyone attending the fixture at Elland Road on Sunday, November 20th, has a safe and enjoyable experience.

“The whole ground will be open for this game, with both home and away sections sold out well in advance.

“As a result, turnstiles will open at the earlier time of 11.15am for away supporters in order to allow access internally to the designated away fans’ bar ‘Howard’s’. Home turnstiles will also open at the earlier time of 11.45am to assist entry for Leeds United supporters.

“Supporters are advised to arrive early for the game, with the stadium and surrounding car parks set to be at full capacity.

“The John Charles car park (West Stand) will open at 8am and close for all traffic at 10.30am. If you have a designated space in the John Charles car park, please arrive early as cars will be stopped from entering from 10.30am due to the large amount of pedestrians, with away fans arriving from the top of the John Charles car park.

“Full bag searches will also remain in operation for this fixture and, if possible, supporters are encouraged not to bring bags to the game in order to speed up entry to the stadium.

“Away supporters found in non-corporate home areas of the stadium will be ejected for their own safety. Newcastle United supporters are also advised that there will be no alcohol on sale to away fans at half-time.

“All stands at Elland Road have designated smoking areas except the East Stand Upper. The club’s non-smoking policy also includes e-cigarettes and anybody failing to comply will be asked to leave.

“Thank you in advance for your co-operation.”

