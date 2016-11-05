AFC Bournemouth v Sunderland team news: Victor Anichebe starts as David Moyes makes three changes

David Moyes has made three changes to his Sunderland side for the game against AFC Bournemouth - with Victor Anichebe starting alongside Jermain Defoe in attack.

Sunderland are bottom of the Premier League after 10 games without a win, eight points adrift of safety and in desperate need of a win.

John O'Shea and Jack Rodwell miss out with hamstring injuries, while Wahbi Khazri has been dropped to the bench.

As well as Anichebe, Moyes has also recalled Papy Djilobodji and Paddy McNair to the starting line-up.

Sunderland are expected to line-up in a more attacking 4-4-2 formation at the Vitality Stadium.

Jason Denayer returns to the Sunderland bench after a spell out with an adductor injury.

AFC Bournemouth: Boruc, Francis (C), Cook, Smith, Gosling, Arter, Daniels, King, Stanislas, Wilshere, Ibe.

Subs: Federici, Ake, Pugh, Afobe, Fraser, Mings, Mousset.

Sunderland (4-4-2): Pickford, Jones, van Aanholt, Djilobodji, Kone, Pienaar, McNair, Ndong, Watmore, Anichebe, Defoe (C)

Subs: Mika, Denayer, Januzaj, Gooch, Love, Manquillo, Khazri.

Referee: Mike Dean (Wirral)