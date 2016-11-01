Arsenal, England star Jack Wilshere fired up for Bournemouth v Sunderland

Sunderland will face a fired up former target when David Moyes takes his team to Bournemouth.

The Black Cats come up against Jack Wilshere, who left Arsenal for Dean Court rather than the Stadium of Light on a season-long loan.

Moyes was understood to be in a lengthy queue to sign the England midfielder who chose Bournemouth as his destination on deadline day.

Last season, the 24-year-old made only three Premier appearances for the Gunners after suffering a broken leg.

After being told he was down the pecking order at the Emirates, Wilshere opted to go out on loan to the Cherries.

But he is fired up not because he’s facing Sunderland on Saturday but as part of his desire to regain his England place.

He was fortunate to get a call from Roy Hodgson for Euro 2016 but was excluded by Sam Allardyce for the ex-Sunderland boss’s one match in charge of the Three Lions.

“When the England squad was announced and I wasn’t in it, it hurt me,” Wilshere said in an interview with Sky Sports. “I want to be part of the England squad.

“I feel like I’m good enough, I can make a difference in the team and when I was left out, it sparked something in me.”

It was that, he insisted, which prompted him to join Eddie Howe’s side on the south coast.

So far, Wilshere has played nine times, making eight starts, and has completed the entire 90 minutes in the last two matches.

“I thought ‘I need a change. I need to be part of a team where I’m going to play week-in, week-out, be an important member of the team and make a difference,” he said.

“The player I am and the character I am, to get the best out of me I need to feel responsibility and be part of a team that needs me.

“So that’s the main reason I came - to play football and prove to everyone I can play week-in, week-out.

“My body can take it and at the moment, I’m feeling good and it looks like a good decision.”