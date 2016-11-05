Boss David Moyes: Sunderland looking at every way to try to get better results

David Moyes will leave no stone unturned as Sunderland try to find a winning formula.

The Black Cats boss takes his side to the Vitality Stadium this afternoon to take on the 10th-placed Cherries.

Sunderland are eight points from safety already, having registered just two draws in the opening 10 Premier League fixtures.

Moyes has persevered with Jermain Defoe as his lone front man, with support primarily coming from Wahbi Khazri or Duncan Watmore or both.

The manager could throw in the powerhouse Victor Anichebe should he decide to try two up top.

But Moyes will rule nothing out as he strives to get a first win in the top flight.

“We look every day for a way to try to do better,” he said. “You have to trust your manager, staff – we’re thinking of all the equations to try to get a result.

“We are looking at every way to try to get better results.”

One of Moyes’s main priorities is to entice a full 90 minute performance from whatever side and formation he sends out against the Cherries.

Sunderland have been undone by not just late goals

“We’ve had periods in games that have gone badly, like the last 15 against Arsenal, but there’s also been matches where it’s been the first 15,” he said.

“We’ve tended not to be able to do it for the full 90 minutes at the moment, that’s one of our problems.

“We’ve not been far away on some occasions but not enough to earn the points.”

Bournemouth present a tough assignment – Eddie Howe’s side have not lost at home since the opening weekend of the season when Manchester United won 3-1 on the south coast.

Everton, West Brom and Hull have been despatched with just the one goal conceded while they drew 0-0 with Spurs the last time out at Dean Court.

“Teams we are playing don’t want to be the first side to lose to Sunderland, we’ve got to change that,” said the Scot who hopes the Cherries ambition will provide an opening for his players.

“Don’t be kidded by Bournemouth, it’s a tough game for anyone, as has been proven already, it’s a big ask for us.

“Bournemouth are a side who’ll play, make and score chances.

“In turn though when you are like that, you will give opportunities to the opposition, we’ve got to try to take them.”

Moyes will be crossing swords today with a boss he has the ultimate regard for.

Howe, who took charge of the Cherries at the age of 31, has led the unfashionable south coast club all the way from the bottom of League Two to the top flight, consolidating their place in the highest division last season.

“If you look at the most successful British managers in recent time, they have been given a chance to build a club and sometimes bring them up,” said Moyes.

“Sean Dyche at Burnley, Eddie at Bournemouth have come through the Championship, built a team and got to know the players on the journey and probably kept four of five players with them and every year add another player to that.

“Some of the owners have allowed them to do that and build the club up. They have spent good money but spent it on good English players.”