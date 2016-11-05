Bournemouth-Sunderland touchline ban is not an issue for Cats boss David Moyes

David Moyes says his one-match touchline ban will not be a problem to either Sunderland or himself.

The Black Cats boss will be forced to watch the match against Bournemouth from the stand as punishment for being sent off late in the EFL Cup defeat at Southampton after swearing at the fourth official.

Given the intimate nature of Dean Court, Moyes can probably make himself heard from the main stand, but says the side will be in safe hands under Paul Bracewell and Robbie Stockdale.

“I’ll have contact [with the players], I’m in the dressing room beforehand and at half-time,” said the boss. “We have Paul Bracewell and Robbie Stockdale [in the dug-out], they can pass on info when required.

“You have to remember that it wasn’t that long ago that the manager would sit in the stand and pop down at half time and the second half.

“Sometimes you can get another view and it may not do me any harm to sit and view it from up above

“I’m trying to be positive about it, I think modern coaching and management it means that most of the managers and coaches are engaged on the touchline these days.

“But it wasn’t that long ago that it was slightly different.”