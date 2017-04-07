Chelsea U23s 3 Sunderland U23s 0: Young Black Cats outgunned at Stamford Bridge

Sunderland Under-23s were outgunned 3-0 in tonight’s Premier League 2 clash with Chelsea at Stamford Bridge,

Victory took the home side into fourth place in Division 1, while the Black Cats remain in seventh place, just four points above the bottom three sides in the 12-team division.

Defender Richard Nartey made a fifth-minute breakthrough for Chelsea, finishing off a cross from Mason Mount.

Full-back Jon Panzo sent over a cross for Ike Ugbo to head home the second before the break.

Ugbo killed off Elliott Dickman’s Sunderland side early in the second half, finishing off after Isaac Christie-Davies’s shot was saved by Max Stryjek.

Chelsea U23s: Beeney, Sterling, Nartey, Chalobah, Panzo, Sammut, St Clair (Wakefield 62), Scott (Gallagher 86), Ugbo, Davies, Mount

Sunderland U23s: Stryjek, J Robson (Casey 70), Hume, Embleton (Wright 83), Brady, Beadling, Molyneux, E Robson, Asoro (Maja 45), Honeyman, Greenwood. Subs not used: Brotherton, Talbot