It’s England v Scotland at Wembley tonight – and Sunderland’s Jordan Pickford is part of the squad.

But while he may not make the starting XI, we’ve had plenty SAFC stars past and present who have starred for both countries.

Who would make your combined Scotland and England team made up of players who have played on Wearside? Would you have Bob Moncur or Colin Todd? McCoist or Phillips? Have a go at our poll.