Contract talks not on the agenda until Sunderland know Premier League fate

David Moyes insists talks with any Sunderland players out of contract next summer are not on his agenda until the club’s Premier League fate is known.

Victor Anichebe, Jan Kirchhoff, Seb Larsson and John O’Shea are among those set to enter the final six months of their deals on Wearside.

But Moyes says should the club look to extend any deals there won’t be any movement until the end of the season.

With Sunderland again battling relegation, Moyes is wary of the club committing itself before knowing which league they will be playing in next year.

Moyes said: “No contract talks have even flickered in my head.

“Even if there was I would say ‘no, you are all waiting until the end of the season’.

“What would be the point of us doing anything now? I don’t care who it is.

“I’m not interested until the end of the season, or certainly until we know what our league status is going to be.

“But Victor knows who gets the best out of him!” smiled Moyes, who handed Anichebe his full debut at Everton.

Moyes signed the 28-year-old free agent on a deal until the end of the season when he arrived after deadline day.

Anichebe didn’t make his full debut until October after missing pre-season but he has been in stunning form since, scoring three goals in his last four games to help spark Sunderland’s recent revival.

Kirchhoff, who signed an 18-month deal when he arrived in January, is another key first-team player out of contract next summer.

The 26-year-old has suffered with hamstring injuries this season but is back fit after his latest spell out.

Kirchhoff arrived from Bayern Munich for £750,000 and he has previously said he wants to extend his stay on Wearside.

Moyes added: “It has not been brought up or mentioned to me and if it was I would say I’ll see you in May.

“I’m not putting myself in the position.

“I am trying to build the club and do the right things and I am only going to do it when we feel we have things in place.

“I don’t want to get caught doing things at the wrong time.”