David Moyes insists he’s not under pressure from Sunderland owner Ellis Short despite club’s worst ever start

David Moyes insists he doesn’t feel under pressure from Sunderland owner Ellis Short despite the club’s worst ever start to a league campaign.

The 53-year-old Scot says he “hates” the position Sunderland is in but puts himself under pressure to turn the season around.

Sunderland are bottom of the Premier League and eight points adrift of safety after 10 games but Moyes retains the support of Short and chief executive Martin Bain.

Moyes, who was brought in to oversee a long-term rebuilding project in the summer, is in regular contact with Short and the pair have spoken this week.

When asked if he felt under pressure, Moyes said: “Only from myself, really.

“Certainly not under pressure from Ellis Short or Martin Bain or the people inside the building.

“But when you are not winning games and you are at the bottom of the Premier League, that is the pressure from yourself.

“There is always a lot more people that speak outside than inside.

“I know what the situation looks like, you don’t like it and know what you have to do.

“I still have to win the games, I need to do that and we will continue to try and get it done.”

Moyes’ job is not in danger despite national reports earlier this week that he could be sacked if the Black Cats lose to Bournemouth.

He added: “Ellis is very good, Martin Bain is very good. We understand the job that we have to do here and as we said right at the start, it’s not short-term that’s for sure.”

Sunderland broke the record for the worst ever start to a Premier League campaign – and the club’s worst start in any division – with the crushing 4-1 defeat to Arsenal.

Moyes has refused to dwell on the shocking start, which has seen the club pick up just two points.

“I have not even thought of it,” added Moyes.

“I can only think about getting on to the next game, winning the next game and trying to be the best we can possibly be in the games.

“That is where we are. I am not dwelling on any records. “I get told of my records at other clubs where I didn’t do this and that and then people are telling me my records are actually quite good.”

After the game against 10th-placed Bournemouth, Sunderland have a fortnight’s break due to the latest round of international fixtures.

Moyes added: ““Whether we win, we will still feel under pressure after the break because we will still be at the bottom.

If we can get a win, it would give us a couple of weeks, then we can’t wait for the next game and are looking forward to it, getting in the right frame of mind.”