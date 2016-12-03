David Moyes lays down the challenge to Sunderland’s Manchester United loanee Adnan Januzaj

David Moyes has challenged Adnan Januzaj to prove he is a top-class talent by doing the business for Sunderland.

The Black Cats boss doesn’t think the Belgian winger has shown enough of his undoubted ability since arriving on a season-long loan from Manchester United.

And Moyes has called on Januzaj, who is fit again after a six-week lay-off with an ankle injury, to produce his “great quality” for Sunderland.

Januzaj has been on the bench in recent weeks but started and scored for the Under-23s in their 2-2 draw with Tottenham Hotspur this week.

The 21-year-old has only scored once in nine appearances, the winner against Shrewsbury Town in the EFL Cup, since signing for Sunderland with Januzaj yet to make his mark in the Premier League this season.

Moyes firmly believes Januzaj still has something to prove and more to give.

The 53-year-old Scot said: “I definitely think that because I know what he is capable of.

“He has brilliant ability, if he wants to prove he is a Manchester United player or a player for a top club in Europe then let’s do it at Sunderland.

“We want that.”

With Januzaj back fit, Moyes says the competition for places in the forward positions is hotting up’ with Fabio Borini also closing in on a return.

Victor Anichebe and Jermain Defoe have been in superb form in recent weeks’ netting five goals in three games between them.

Moyes wants Januzaj and the other forward players to keep up the pressure on his in-form duo. “We have a wee bit of competition now and Adnan is just getting back to peak fitness.

“Fabio Borini is getting closer – he is not ready yet, but he started training this week.

“Victor and Jermain may have one or two breathing down their neck soon, with Duncan Watmore as well.

“We are needing good performances and good decisions and to score and make goals, but I do think Adnan is more than capable.

“He has great quality, great ability and I don’t think he has shown enough of it since he has been here.”