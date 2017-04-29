David Moyes on his future and Sunderland bouncing back after relegation was confirmed

David Moyes says he wants to bounce back with Sunderland but admits now is not the time to talk about his future after relegation to the Championship was confirmed.

Bournemouth scored an 88th minute winner to seal Sunderland's fate, with supporters once again turning on the Scot when the winning goal went in with chants of 'We Want Moyesy Out' inside the Stadium of Light.

Supporters also chanted 'Are you watching Ellis Short?' as the club's 10-year Premier League stay ended with relegation, with four games of the campaign still to play.

Speaking ahead of the game, Moyes had already said the end of the season would be time to talk about his future.

And when asked postmatch if he would like to bounce back with Sunderland, Moyes told Sky Sports: "Yes.

"The job is to make sure we get prepared and ready, but it's too quick to talk about it."

When asked whether he sees himself in charge of the club next season, he replied: "I would like to make sure we get Sunderland back in the Premier League."

In the aftermath of the Bournemouth defeat, Moyes played a straight bat to questions about his future to the written press.

When asked, Moyes said: "We would be better talking at another time.

"I have managed in the Championship before but today is not the time to talk about that.

"We are more concerned about the people who follow the club, they are all disappointed as we obviously are.

"Lets wait and see. It is a collective thing. I don't thing any one person is bigger than a football club.

"From top to bottom we all have to have a look and see what we can do."

When asked whether any manager would have struggled this season managing Sunderland given the injury record and financial constraints, Moyes said: "It has been a frustrating

manager's chair for just about any manager.

"But today has obviously been frustrating for me because we haven't been able to keep the club up."

Sunderland still have four games of the Premier League campaign to go and Moyes says the club must find some momentum heading into the summer.

The Scot, 54, added: "With five games to go, if we could win a few of them that is the sort of thing you want to get some momentum to feel a bit better.

"We have not been able to feel better because we have not been winning games.

"We have had a long hard season of not winning enough games, that drags you all down. You don't feel good about it.

"We will regroup, take some time and see."