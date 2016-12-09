David Moyes on returning Sunderland forward Fabio Borini ahead of Swansea City clash

Fabio Borini will travel with the Sunderland squad to south Wales and could return to the bench against Swansea City.

The Italian forward is still short of full fitness but David Moyes says it is important to have him back involved alongside experienced duo Seb Larsson and Jan Kirchhoff.

Borini has been out since the end of August with a thigh injury picked up in the draw at Southampton but he has been training the past couple of weeks.

On Borini, Moyes added: "I am going to take him. He has trained this week.

"I would have liked him to have got some match practice but he wasn't ready at the start of the week for the game against Wolves [in the Checkatrade Trophy].

"That is telling me he isn't all the way there yet, he maybe has another two or three weeks to go to get back to full fitness.

"Because he is a naturally fit lad, it makes it a bit easier to involve him.

"It is really important to have the players coming back. Seb Larsson and Jan Kirchhoff going on against Leicester with their experience made a big difference.

"At the start of the season we had very little to introduce to win games or make sure we didn't lose.

"Thankfully we are getting some of the experienced players back.

"We have lost three really good young players though in Paddy McNair, Lynden Gooch and now Duncan."

Steven Pienaar, who has been sporting a black eye all week, was removed at half-time against Leicester City after his eye had half shut but he is available for selection at the Liberty Stadium tomorrow.

Jason Denayer, meanwhile, has recovered from a stomach upset that saw him subbed against Leicester and both midfielders having trained all week.