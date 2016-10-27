David Moyes: Sunderland denied stonewall penalty in controversial EFL cup exit

David Moyes was fuming his Sunderland side were denied a “stonewall” penalty kick in the dying minutes of the EFL Cup exit to Southampton.

The Saints won 1-0 thanks to a 66th-minute wondergoal from their record signing Sofiane Boufal, who curled an unstoppable strike past Jordan Pickford. But the tie was clouded in controversy after referee Christopher Kavanagh denied Victor Anichebe what appeared a clear-cut 90th minute penalty.

The decision not to award the spot-kick infuriated Moyes, who was sent to the stands at St Mary’s after giving the fourth official an earful.

Moyes, who admitted it was the correct decision to be sent off, was disappointed to see his Sunderland side knocked out in the fourth round as he didn’t feel they deserved to lose.

“It’s a stonewaller!” said Moyes about the late penalty call. “You can write that any way you like, stonewall penalty kick. No questions.

“Inside the box. Yoshida goes across Victor and it was a definite penalty kick.

“At the moment our luck is out, but it will change because I actually think the performances have been getting better and those will lead to results.

“The last couple of performances have merited something, we should have got something at West Ham.

“We definitely did enough here to take it to extra-time.

“I was sent off for leaving my box and swearing. It was correct.

“The decision to send me off was correct. It was the fourth official, who chased me down the touchline.

“I felt like saying ‘just stay back’. But I swore at him which I shouldn’t have done and I deserved to get sent off.”

When asked if he had spoken to the referee, Moyes added: “It’s up to him, he will know. I have not said anything [to him].”

Sunderland couldn’t find a way back into the match after £16million summer signing Boufal’s strike.

Sub Jermain Defoe saw one effort saved, while Paddy McNair had an effort cleared off the line while Patrick van Aanholt and Wahbi Khazri also wasted opportunities.

Moyes added: “Disappointed because we didn’t deserve to lose, disappointed we didn’t take it to extra time because I thought that was the least we deserved from the game.

“We were in the game, I thought we were in the game and had some really good chances.”

And on the winning goal, Moyes added: “We could have stopped him coming inside, but it was a top class goal.”