Disgraced footballer Adam Johnson slashes price of mansion

Footballer Adam Johnson has slashed the cost of his mansion by £150,000 while he carries on serving time behind bars.

The former Sunderland, Middlesbrough and Manchester City player had put his five-bed pad up for sale for £1.85m in July.

Jailed: Adam Johnson

But the price of the home in Castle Eden, near Hartlepool, has now been dropped to £1.7m.

That new price means the 29-year-old former England international could still make a £125,000 profit on the house.

Johnson, 29, was sent to prison for six years in March for having sexual contact with a 15-year-old fan.

The mansion sits in 2.2 acres of land and boasts a gym, putting green and personalised cinema room with security fencing and gates.

For sale: The mansion in Castle Eden (Photo: Fine & Country)

